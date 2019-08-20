The heat will be short lived, but it will be intense.
Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska were in a heat advisory Tuesday that was scheduled to last until 9 p.m.
At 11 a.m. the temperature in Lincoln was already 88 with a heat index of 98, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast called for a high of 94 with a heat index of more than 105.
The good news is that the heat won't stick around. Storms are forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of 1-2 inches of rain or more in the Lincoln area.
The storms will bring much cooler temperatures, with a high of only 81 forecast for Wednesday and 79 on Thursday.