{{featured_button_text}}

The heat will be short lived, but it will be intense.

Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska were in a heat advisory Tuesday that was scheduled to last until 9 p.m.

At 11 a.m. the temperature in Lincoln was already 88 with a heat index of 98, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast called for a high of 94 with a heat index of more than 105.

The good news is that the heat won't stick around. Storms are forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of 1-2 inches of rain or more in the Lincoln area.

The storms will bring much cooler temperatures, with a high of only 81 forecast for Wednesday and 79 on Thursday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments