The heat will be short lived, but it is intense.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Lincoln and Omaha areas were in an excessive heat warning. At 3 p.m., the temperature in Lincoln was 94 with a heat index of 109. The National Weather Service said the heat index could rise to as high as 115.
Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska had been in a heat advisory Tuesday that was scheduled to last until 9 p.m.
The good news is that the stifling heat won't stick around. Storms are forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of 1-2 inches of rain or more in the Lincoln area.
The storms will bring much cooler temperatures, with a high of only 81 forecast for Wednesday and 79 on Thursday.