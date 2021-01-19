Lincoln Southeast graduate will play key foreign policy role in Biden's new administration

There is much work to do.

After four years of policies that weakened alliances and scarred relationships with U.S. allies capped this month by domestic turmoil in America that triggered insurrection inside the halls of the U.S. Capitol, Derek Chollet says he remains an optimist.

"We're going to get through it," he said Monday during a telephone interview from Washington.

Chollet, who grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, will play a key role in the process as State Department counselor to incoming Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

They will assume their duties upon the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"We will restore alliances (and) put diplomacy back front-and-center," Chollet said, resuming the U.S. role of "working with countries around the world while turning the page on a pretty turbulent era.

"The U.S. brand has suffered during the last four years," Chollet said, capped by that stunning assault on the U.S. Capitol this month.

"It has really shaken the world," he said, especially friends and allies who have looked to the United States since World War II and all through the challenges of the Cold War for partnership and leadership.