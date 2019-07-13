Lincoln South Rotary Club has sponsored a new Rotary club in Lincoln. The new club – Lincoln Giving Spirits Evening Rotary Club – becomes the fourth Rotary club serving the Lincoln community and the world.
As the sponsor club, Lincoln South Rotary has invested in the future of Rotary. Club members presented a banner and engraved bell, as well as Rotary's four-way test poster, a gift from Mary Anderson, widow of former Lincoln South Rotary Club member Don Anderson.
Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary club members belong to 33,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary and the new club, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.