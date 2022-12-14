Lincoln South Beltway opening will bring new challenges to rural responders

After decades of planning and more than two years of construction, the South Beltway — an 11-mile stretch of roadway that will change the course of Nebraska 2 and divert highway traffic out of Lincoln — will open Wednesday, marking a milestone for the city's largest road project.

The beltway, which stretches from U.S. 77 to 120th Street and largely runs just south of Saltillo Road, was envisioned and built to shift commercial truck traffic from the existing Nebraska 2 route that runs through south Lincoln, unclogging the arterial roadway that includes 17 stoplights.

And while officials expect that goal to come true upon the beltway's opening, the new roadway will present new challenges to the public safety agencies now tasked with tending to it.

"This is a different character of traffic than what we are used to working with," said Art Robertson, the acting chief of Hickman Rural Fire and Rescue, which, along with Bennet Fire and Rescue, will be among the primary agencies responding to traffic collisions and medical calls along the beltway.

Traffic collisions that occurred on the stretch of Nebraska 2 that, until Wednesday, carried traffic through Lincoln, have historically been the responsibility of Lincoln's public safety agencies.

By 2025, the state expects 13,600 vehicles to travel the central stretch of the beltway daily, including 1,700 semis — reducing truck traffic through Lincoln by two-thirds.

That traffic will now largely flow south of the city limit and through the jurisdictions of Hickman and Bennet — two rural fire departments made up of approximately 50 volunteers.

"Reality is here," said Tim Norris, who leads Bennet's fire department.

"Yeah, it's a concern," he added. "But I don’t think it’s such a concern that we can’t do what needs to be done.”

Preparations began as soon as beltway construction began to seem imminent in 2019, when the Legislature approved a bill that authorized a new financing process, allowing the project to be completed in three years rather than eight.

Bennet, a town of about 700 residents that is about eight miles southeast of Lincoln, bought a new fire engine in 2019, which arrived in 2020, Norris said. The town also purchased a new ambulance, which is set to arrive next May — when the beltway was previously scheduled to open.

In Hickman, the Rural Fire and Rescue board purchased a new set of extrication equipment and sent a handful of responders to "heavy extrication" school, which Robertson said was in preparation of the expected increase in commercial traffic through its jurisdiction.

The county has also invested in radio equipment upgrades for rural fire departments, Robertson said.

Both agencies participated in a full-scale training exercise on the beltway this fall, along with other rural fire departments, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, StarCare, the state Department of Transportation, Midwest Towing and HDR, the traffic incident management consultant for the transportation department.

The agencies role-played two separate traffic incidents, allowing Bennet and Hickman to each act as the lead agency responding to crashes followed by an intensive after-action review, Robertson said.

The exercise revealed weak spots, including communications issues, which Robertson said are being addressed by investment in radio equipment.

And Norris said responders realized that the steep drop-offs that border parts of the beltway — which features 21 bridges — will make for a challenging landscape to perform rescues if vehicles slide off the roadway and down the embankments.

For the sheriff's office — the law enforcement agency tasked with policing the roadway — Wednesday's opening won't present many new challenges, but the continuing construction surrounding the roadway might, said Sgt. Drew Bolzer, the department's traffic incident manager.

"I think, at the end of the day, it’s gonna actually be less work for us because we’re gonna mitigate traffic through our community in a much more efficient way than having all of that go through Lincoln," Bolzer said.

Though the beltway will open to through traffic Wednesday, construction on two of the five connections to the new roadway will continue into next year. Other work will close sections of Saltillo Road.

Such secondary closures present navigating issues for first responders, Bolzer said, but deputies have grown accustomed to learning alternative routes.

“And, to be honest, we’ve been dealing with that since this whole thing started," Bolzer said. "Because they would close a roadway down to do construction. And then another one would get closed and that one would open back up. So learning routes to different places that are often high-response calls or call areas, it’s just learning your route of what’s open and what isn’t.”

When it opens Wednesday, access to the beltway will be limited to the interchanges at U.S. 77 on the western edge of the 11-mile expressway, 120th Street on the east edge and an intermediate connection at 68th Street.

The limited initial access points won't pose challenges to response times for crashes or incidents on the beltway, though, according to public safety officials.

Crews from Bennet will exclusively access the roadway from the east. And responders from Hickman plan to use the interchange at 68th Street. Additional interchanges are planned at 82nd Street and the new Jamaica Avenue connection, just east of 27th Street.

Bolzer predicted officials will, at some point, need to invest in digital signage and gates at each interchange in the event the beltway has to be closed because of snowstorms or multi-lane crashes. As of now, the roadway isn't equipped with either.

But the biggest challenge public safety agencies will face as the beltway opens is staffing for the rural fire departments that will serve as the roadway's lifeline, both Norris and Robertson said.

Relying on volunteers can be particularly dicey during daytime hours, Robertson said, since many Hickman and Bennet residents commute to work in Lincoln and are unavailable to respond to emergencies near home.

The patterns of commercial traffic — some companies require semi drivers to drive in daylight, though state regulations allow for either day or night travel — aren't lost on Robertson.

“I don’t know if worry would be the term that I would use, but we’re very aware of that," he said. "And we are taking steps to prepare ourselves to be able to respond to that."

Among steps taken in Hickman include the development of an out-of-district member program for people who don't live in Hickman but want to volunteer for the town's fire service. Previously, volunteers had to either live or work 20 hours per week in Hickman.

Now, volunteers from Lincoln or other communities who are willing to spend at least eight hours a week in Hickman — often, Robertson said, they work remotely at their day jobs from the fire station — are allowed to join the force.

The program has allowed Hickman to expand its force by a half-dozen members, Robertson said — no small feat for a rural department now tasked with safeguarding the South Beltway with an army of volunteers.

“We just need people who are willing to give of themselves," Norris said.

