It was a day full of excitement for Ashley and Mercedes Printz.
The sisters both had their babies Tuesday, just about 90 minutes and two miles apart.
Ashley, 32, had son Colton at 9:38 a.m. at Bryan East Campus, while Mercedes, 26, had daughter Haisley at 10:58 a.m. at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Colton is Ashley's fourth child, while Haisley is Mercedes' first.
"I wanted her to have her baby first so I could see her," Ashley said. "I told her she needed to tell her baby to come first."
Ashley said she and Mercedes found out they were pregnant within days of each other in January. Their due dates were days apart. Mercedes was due Sunday, while Ashley had a cesarean section scheduled for Tuesday.
"We were so excited to find out our babies would be born so close together," Mercedes said. "Ashley and I are very close and it was great to be able to go through my first pregnancy with her."
With a scheduled C-section, Ashley's delivery went to plan, but not so much for Mercedes'.
You have free articles remaining.
"I started going into labor on Saturday night," she said. "By the time I finally gave birth, I was in labor for 50 hours."
Mercedes said she moved from Savannah, Georgia, to live with her sister in Lincoln when she was five months' pregnant. She said her boyfriend is gone for work a lot and wanted her to be with someone while she was pregnant.
"It was nice being able to go through this for the first time with Ashley since she could tell me what was normal and what wasn't," Mercedes said. "I was always the one with less issues and she seemed to be the one who was always sick."
She had the easier pregnancy until it came to labor.
"Even though the labor and pain was hard, it was worth it," Mercedes said.
Mercedes and Ashley both said they hope their babies grow up to have a close relationship.
Mercedes said they bought Boppy pillows meant for twin babies so they can keep them close together.
"We're so happy to have healthy babies that get to grow up together."