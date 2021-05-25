Lincoln shoppers skittish as they venture forth without mask mandate

He was excited pushing a shopping cart at Super Saver and emotional seeing an actual smile from a “sweet old lady,” who needed help hauling down a couple of 2-liter bottles of pop.

But there was still that wary vibe between the Masked and the Unmasked.

“I just wanted to say ‘I’m vaccinated. I’m a good guy.’”

The science tells him he’s safe, he said. And that’s good enough for him.

It was good enough for Kevin James, too, who walked into Target with all his facial features on display Monday, followed by his masked wife, Kelly, and their three masked kids, Austin, 15, Abigail, 10, and Addison, 7.

Kevin shed his mask as soon as he got the green light from public health officials.

“I’m there,” he said. “My wife is just a little more cautious than I am.”

Their teenager has one shot down and the second on the way, but the younger two are not yet eligible, so caution seems sensible, Kelly said.

“And I want to be a role model for them.”

The James family seems fine dwelling in Do As You See Fit territory.

