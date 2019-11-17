A packed Park Centers Banquet Hall signaled the start of the holiday season on Sunday afternoon.
Local vendors set up shop for the first Holiday Harvest Farmers Market of the year, giving shoppers the chance to stock up on fresh produce, bread, cheese and other holiday treats.
Emily Gratopp, owner of Everything Caramel, was one of the many vendors who have been participating in the holiday market for the past several years.
“I love coming back to the fun atmosphere,” Gratopp said. “I love the feeling of community among the vendors as well as seeing familiar faces of customers that keep coming back.”
It’s common for people to want to give back to their community during the holiday season, but for Gratopp that is something she does all year, giving 10 percent of her profits back to nonprofits in Lincoln.
“My mission is to take time to pray for and help others while I make my caramels,” Gratopp said. “I want to use that time with a purpose.”
A few booths down, Samantha Gieseke from Glacial Till Vineyard offered samples of their holiday craft ciders — mojito and caramel apple. According to Gieseke, the vineyard first turned to ciders after a hard frost caused them to lose a lot of their grapes in 2014.
“It became a crazy hit and now we have made over thirty flavors,” she said.
Along with ciders, the vineyards booth offered wine samples and bottles for sale.
Gieseke, who normally bartends weddings for the vineyard, said the farmers market is a nice change of pace.
“I love showing off our local wine and ciders because people are genuinely interested in them and the process,” she said. “We see a lot of our regulars from other farmers markets here, too.
The Holiday Harvest Farmers Market, which has brought local vendors and the community together since 2013, featured over 20 additional vendors for people to shop for their holiday needs Sunday. Two more holiday markets will be held Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Park Centers Banquet Hall.