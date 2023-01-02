Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session

Medical marijuana, criminal justice reforms and education funding are just a few of the priorities for several Lincoln state senators in the upcoming legislative session.

The Legislature will open its 90-day session Wednesday, crafting new legislation and debating new laws through into early June.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, who represents southeastern Lincoln, said she’ll focus on issues affecting law enforcement and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as she moves into her final two years in the Legislature.

Geist, a member of the Judiciary and Transportation and Telecommunications committees, said she plans to introduce a bill that would raise the penalty for individuals dealing drugs they know to be counterfeit that cause death from a Class 3 to a Class 2b, and also plans to sponsor legislation clarifying Nebraska’s statutes concerning fentanyl.

She will also introduce a bill to once again allow law enforcement to use GPS to locate an individual or juvenile who has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor by a court without first obtaining a warrant, which she said would “enhance public safety.”

Last year, a similar bill (LB1010) from Geist stalled on the floor of the Legislature amid questions about its constitutionality, but an opinion from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office found it would not be unconstitutional.

Similarly, Geist said she also plans to sponsor legislation that seeks to enact some of the criminal justice reforms sought in a sweeping package that aimed to reduce the number of people incarcerated in Nebraska that was defeated by a filibuster in the waning days of the 2022 session.

Nebraska’s prison system is among the most overcrowded in the country, and has seen faster growth than any other state in the country, with studies projecting an additional 1,300 inmates could be added to the current 5,500-inmate population by 2030.

Geist, who was part of a panel that engaged with the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute that developed a suite of recommendations, later led opposition to that bill (LB920).

Her opposition centered on concerns about softening sentencing for minor drug crimes, when judges could order inmates to serve consecutive sentences and capping minimum sentences to provide inmates more time on parole.

Geist said she planned to reintroduce portions of the failed reform attempt focused on community-based support for inmates leaving prison, and said she would work with Omaha Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney on other reforms where they can find agreement.

“It’s not a rebirth of LB920, but some of the things I felt were important like additional probation officers and transitional housing for people coming out of corrections," said Geist, who is challenging Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in the city's spring election.

Sen. Anna Wishart, who represents southwestern Lincoln, said she'll try once again to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska after falling a few votes short in the 2021 session and leading a petition drive that failed to get the number of signatures needed to be put on the November 2022 ballot.

"We're working and hoping that we have a chance to get something through that helps those who are most in need to be able to get that plant-based medicine," Wishart said.

A member of the Appropriations Committee, Wishart said she is also planning to introduce a legislative package providing for public-private partnerships that focus on economic development opportunities in Lincoln.

Specifically, the bills will focus on affordable housing, public safety, and infrastructure investments, she said.

Wishart is also planning legislation to expand access to mental health services through certified community behavior health clinics, and ensure new mothers on low incomes can access health care benefits.

"It's vital for new mothers to have access to the best health care possible, not only for themselves and the conditions that occur like heart attack and stroke, but also for the child," she said.

Senator-elect George Dungan, who will assume the District 26 seat representing northeast Lincoln, taking over for the term-limited Sen. Matt Hansen, said he’ll focus his efforts on protecting schools and supporting teachers.

One of four new senators representing the Capital City, Dungan said he will also bring legislation that helps young Nebraskans access resources when they are in state custody or the justice system.

Dungan said he was “very curious to see” the recommendations that emerge from the School Finance Reform Committee, which was announced by Governor-elect Jim Pillen to study and potentially reform the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act.

TEEOSA, as it is better known, considers a district's needs against its resources. Districts with needs beyond the resources that can be generated through property taxes receive additional funding known as equalization aid.

The formula, which has been in place for three decades, has drawn fire from rural senators because most districts do not receive equalization aid because their needs fall within their resources — which has led to several proposals to change the formula in recent years.

Dungan said he was leery of any proposals that would limit funding to schools, pointing to deep tax cuts in other states that threatened the public school system: “We saw what happened to schools in Kansas during the (Gov. Sam) Brownback experience.”

Instead, Dungan said Nebraska should do what it can to support teachers by ensuring they have good pay and support from administrators.

He said he’ll also look at introducing legislation that focuses on providing youth without families or family supports resources, as well as youth on probation, a “bridge to independence.”

“We want to make sure good kids in bad situations that have earned help from the state have an opportunity to get the benefits they need to age into adulthood properly,” he said.

In her return to the Legislature, Senator-elect Danielle Conrad of District 46 representing north Lincoln, said she’ll focus on “kitchen table issues” — echoing her mantra on her campaign to replace outgoing Sen. Adam Morfeld — as well as the institutional health of the nation’s only unicameral legislative body.

“Most stakeholders agree workforce is our No. 1 challenge,” she said. “When you start to think about how you address that challenge, the solutions are infrastructure, education, child care, health care, job training.

A rosy revenue picture, with tax receipts running higher than projections most of last year, gives Nebraska the opportunity to make what Conrad called “critical investments” in addressing those challenges, which would allow Nebraskans to “fully participate at their best and highest abilities in our economy.”

Conrad, who previously served on the Appropriations Committee and said she intends to seek a spot on the budget-writing committee once again, said the Legislature should also look at where it can deliver tax relief to working Nebraskans through expanding an earned income tax credit and a child tax credit.

Crafting those policies should be the focus of lawmakers instead of “divisive social issues” that could derail the Legislature from the opportunities ahead of it, she added.

“I think we have a chance to do something really special together and perhaps shock the political world,” Conrad said. “If we are tempted to spend our time and energy attacking individual civil rights and civil liberties, I think it will be destructive to the tone and tenor of the session and limit our ability to find common ground on other issues.”

Conrad said she would also work to ensure the Legislature retains its nonpartisan status.

“It might sound a little inside baseball and removed from Nebraskans, but I think it’s very integral to maintain the nonpartisan nature of the unicameral,” she said. “One, it’s the law, and two, it works. It helps mitigate against the partisan dysfunction that has crippled Congress and our sister states.”

Along with securing a second water source for Lincoln, Sen. Eliot Bostar said he also plans to focus on a package of legislation designed to improve access to child care and early childhood education.

"In a lot of places, you can't find it," Bostar said, "and if you can find it, you can't afford it."

Expanding the availability of both is a "significant workforce issue" that will be key to growing the state's economy, he said. Bostar has previously served on the Revenue and Banking, Commerce and Industry committees.

Four of the eight senators who represent Lincoln or Lancaster County will be new this year: Senator-elect Beau Ballard, who was appointed to fill the District 21 seat vacated by Attorney General-elect Mike Hilgers; Conrad; Dungan; and Jane Raybould of District 28 representing central Lincoln.

Ballard and Raybould did not respond to requests for an interview.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood won a second term to District 2, which now stretches into eastern Lincoln, while Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams won a second term representing District 30, which includes Gage County and a portion of southern Lancaster County.