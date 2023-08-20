The public is invited to an open house hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday regarding a planned beginner disc golf course at Bethany Park in northeast Lincoln.
The open house will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Bethany Park enclosed shelter on Vine Street near North 65th. There will be a brief presentation and listening session beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Residents are invited to view plans, learn about disc golf, and comment on the course plan. The entry-level course would be smaller than the courses currently offered by the city and used for regular and junior league play. Those who cannot attend the meeting may view plans at
lincoln.ne.gov/BethanyParkDiscGolf. Comments may be submitted on the webpage or emailed to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.
The Parks Department and the Lincoln Flying Disc Club partner to provide four disc golf courses in three city parks.
Download the new Journal Star News Mobile App
15+ essential places for college students off campus in Lincoln
Yia Yia's
Yia Yia's, 1423 O St. and 70th and Van Dorn, is known for pizza by the slice and a large beer selection. The restaurant serves tasty hunks of bread with the pizza.
AMBER BAESLER, Journal Star file photo
The Mill
The Mill, 800 P St. in the Haymarket as well as locations at Innovation Campus, the Telegraph District and College View, offers espresso and tea, specialty drinks and plenty of outdoor seating on the dock.
Journal Star file photo
First Friday
First Friday art walks are held every month at galleries and businesses downtown. There's food and/or music at some of them, and the art walk is free.
Journal Star file photo
Black Market
Black Market, 5740 Old Cheney Road, buys, sells and trades new and gently used and vintage clothing.
Black Market Facebook page
Trails
Lincoln has more than 131 miles of hard surface and crushed rock trails to ride, jog or walk. Check out
the map.
Lower Platte South NRD
Iguana's
Iguana's Pub, 1426 O St., aka Iggy's, is usually crawling with college students and is located on the main bar strip in town.
AMBER BAESLER, Journal Star
Union Plaza
Union Plaza, which runs along the east side of the UNL City Campus, features trails, fountains, play areas, sculptures and more.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo
Bourbon Theatre
The Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St., is a popular spot for live music.
SHANNON CLAIRE/B-Side Images
Ivanna Cone
Ivanna Cone, 701 P St. in the Haymarket, features handmade flavors. Most days there are 17 flavors in the store, which looks like an old-time soda shop.
Journal Star file photo
SouthPointe Mall
SouthPointe Pavilions, at 27th and Pine Lake Road, features Old Navy, Gap, Trader Joe's and many other trendy stores.
Journal Star file photo
Hurts Donut
Hurts Donut, at the corner of 10th and P streets, opened in July and has proved to be popular with students and pretty much everyone.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Movies
The premiere of "CinemAbility," will be held July 15-16 at the Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema Theatres.
Journal Star file photo
Pioneers Park
Within Pioneers Park's 668 acres you will find 8 miles of trails winding through tallgrass prairie, woodlands, wetlands and along a stream. Visitors to the park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., will also see bison, elk and white-tailed deer.
LJS file photo
Farmers market
Even if you're living on dorm food, the Haymarket Farmers Market, running through mid-October, is a great place for handmade items, flowers, pastries and more -- as well as for people-watching.
SAM NEWTON, Courtesy photo
Lee's Chicken
Lee's Restaurant, 1940 W. Van Dorn St., is one of the oldest restaurants in Lincoln and is known for its chicken.
Journal Star file photo
Brass Rail
The Brass Rail, 1436 O St., is one of the more popular bars for college students.
AMBER BAESLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Capitol
The Nebraska State Capitol, Capitol Parkway and Centennial Mall, is an architectural wonder and well
worth a tour.
Journal Star file
Holmes Lake Park
Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal, offers fishing, kayaking, golf and more.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.