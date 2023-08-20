The public is invited to an open house hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday regarding a planned beginner disc golf course at Bethany Park in northeast Lincoln.

The open house will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Bethany Park enclosed shelter on Vine Street near North 65th. There will be a brief presentation and listening session beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Residents are invited to view plans, learn about disc golf, and comment on the course plan. The entry-level course would be smaller than the courses currently offered by the city and used for regular and junior league play. Those who cannot attend the meeting may view plans at lincoln.ne.gov/BethanyParkDiscGolf. Comments may be submitted on the webpage or emailed to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.

The Parks Department and the Lincoln Flying Disc Club partner to provide four disc golf courses in three city parks.

