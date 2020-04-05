Lincoln screenprinting company raises money for local businesses affected by COVID-19

For him, it was clear that Ink Alley needed to help the local business scene.

"I honestly think that small business is what's going to flip the tide on how the economy adjusts during all this," he said Tuesday. "It will be the deciding factor."

But beyond that, there was no doubt in Williams' mind that they would try to help their fellow business owners.

"We've really become friends with a lot of clients," he said. "We all support each other, even if we're not all together."

While Ink Alley cranks out the shirts, Williams said he can feel the survival instincts heightening in response to the economic effects of COVID-19.

In some ways, he says, it's a little exciting.

"With this new mentality, I feel like we can kind of reset things," he said. "Things are getting shaken up and we're adapting."

Gieselman says the excitement comes from their shared entrepreneurial spirit.

"This forces you to be creative, you know?" he said. "Both Jacob and I were kind of made to deal with challenges like this."