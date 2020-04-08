Lincoln screen printer helps supply masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Dave Dier's brother was receiving treatment at Bryan West Campus, the staff there helped his family in a time of need. Now, Dier is doing what he can to return the favor while trying to make things a little safer for everyone.

Dier's company, Eclipse Screen Printing and Embroidery, is making masks from T-shirt fabric, metal and stabilizers to be sold for personal use or donated to local hospitals. A portion of every purchase will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Dier said he is making masks with "Nebraska Strong" printed on them, but he will soon be branching out into other designs. Masks will be available for order Thursday on his website (nebraskastrong.com.)

Dier said he decided to do something to help local hospitals because of the care his brother received after a fall last month, even as staff was preparing for the spread of the coronaviruas.

"When we left," Dier said, "I knew the importance of masks and the importance of supporting these people."