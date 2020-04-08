Lincoln screen printer helps supply masks

When Dave Dier's brother was receiving treatment at Bryan West Campus, the staff there helped his family in a time of need. Now, Dier is doing what he can to return the favor while trying to make things a little safer for everyone.
Dier's company, Eclipse Screen Printing and Embroidery, is making masks from T-shirt fabric, metal and stabilizers to be sold for personal use or donated to local hospitals. A portion of every purchase will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Dier said he is making masks with "Nebraska Strong" printed on them, but he will soon be branching out into other designs. Masks will be available for order Thursday on his website (nebraskastrong.com.)
Dier said he decided to do something to help local hospitals because of the care his brother received after a fall last month, even as staff was preparing for the spread of the coronaviruas.
"When we left," Dier said, "I knew the importance of masks and the importance of supporting these people."
Dier donated some masks and gloves he had at his business, but he decided he needed to do more, which prompted the idea to allow for mask donations online. Customers will be able to select which local hospital their mask goes to, he said, and the donation will be given in their name. Eclipse is also making masks for local businesses, Dier said, including a retirement home.
Additionally, he said he's working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's New York coronavirus response team to help supply it with T-shirts, as most screen printers in New York are closed.
Dier said he's proud he can offer Nebraskans a chance to support a local business, Lincoln hospitals and the Food Bank through the same purchase. He said he's glad he's found a way to give back to the nurses who helped his brother, and all health care professionals, in this difficult time.
"They are on the front line, and they are so professional," he said. "They're doing the job that they signed up for."
