Lincoln schools seeing success in esports as competitive gaming grows in popularity

SEWARD — In a conference room in the Janzow Campus Center at Concordia University, high school students from across the state cheered as their teams competed in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association (NSeSA) State Tournament on Friday.

Two lines of Alienware PCs sat on one side of the room, complete with gaming chairs and gaming keyboards, and at the front of the room, more monitors were set up as a command post.

Four Division 1 teams faced off in Rocket League, a game resembling soccer but with teams of three and played with cars instead of people. The games were projected on a big screen, with commentary that made it seem as though the action was happening on a soccer pitch and not in a conference room.

Ryan Hinds, co-founder and vice president of the NSeSA and head coach of the esports program at Concordia University, said he's seen increased interest in the state's high schools and increased participation in competition since the NSeSA formed in 2017 and became a nonprofit in 2019.

This is the second year that it's hosted a state tournament, and Hinds said it went from being just one day to a two-day event, and from 34 schools last year to more than 50 this year.