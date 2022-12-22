Lincoln saw only light snow but temperatures have hit rock-bottom

The very worst of the expected winter weather conditions did not materialize overnight in Lincoln, leading the National Weather Service to downgrade its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory.

The advisory extends to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln area and elsewhere, where forecasters will be keeping an eye on how travelers are dealing with blowing snow in rural areas.

Most areas of Nebraska appeared to get snow totals that were on the lower end of what was initially expected. The Lincoln Airport reported 1.5 inches.

Beatrice received 2.8 inches and Hastings 1.8 inches, according to the weather service.

Less snow meant better road conditions and visibility in the Lincoln area than was expected. The closure of local schools also meant fewer vehicles on the road on Thursday morning.

The city of Lincoln declared a snow emergency Wednesday night, but there were no parking bans in effect. As of 5:20 a.m., Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said crews were continuing to plow arterials and most streets were were snow covered and snow packed with some slick spots.

The Lincoln Police had only responded to two crashes as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

As expected, road conditions are more of a challenge in rural areas of the state.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said an 84-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his truck on Interstate 80 near York.

Louis Coyle of Lehigh, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after he lost control of his Ford F-250, hit a guardrail and rolled.

That was one of only 10 crashes the patrol has responded to since noon Wednesday, but Thomas said troopers were involved in 125 motorist assist calls.

"This morning I know of at least a couple cases of a trooper finding people in a stranded vehicle and helping them get to safety," Thomas said in an email. "We really need people to call for help if they get stranded because this cold is so dangerous."

The worst road conditions were once again in the Pandhandle, where many areas still have several inches of snow on the ground from a blizzard that hit last week.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, several highways in western Nebraska were closed Thursday morning because they were either packed in with snow and ice or visibility was severely reduced.

Weather conditions also snarled air travel, as more than 2,000 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Thursday. That included three flights at the Lincoln Airport, two to Chicago and one to Denver. Omaha's Eppley Airfield had a handful of flight cancellations stretching into Friday morning as well as a number of delayed flights.

The main threat Thursday morning was the cold. At 9 a.m. in Lincoln, the actual temperature was minus-13, with a wind chill of minus-42. The weather service reported wind chill readings as low as minus-54 near Sidney and minus-51 at Gering.

In eastern Nebraska, Norfolk registered a wind chill of minus-48, while Columbus checked in at minus-47.

Lincoln likely hit its high for the day at midnight of zero, and the daytime temperature was not forecast to climb higher than minus-9.

PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska Operation Snowbound Only way out Ghost Town Delivering Milk Pattern in the snow Providing Aid Cattle Graze Finding the chicken coop Lending a hand Stranded Locomotives Snow covered windmill