Lincoln saw one of its coldest Octobers ever

October was a month of temperature extremes, but in the end, the cold won out.

A late-month cold snap that lasted nearly two weeks pushed October temperatures to their lowest level since 2009 and ranked the month as one of the coldest Octobers ever.

The average temperature for the month was 49.5 degrees, which ranked as the eighth-coldest October in Lincoln in more than 130 years of record-keeping.

Halfway through the month, it looked as though it might rank as one of the warmest ever. From Oct. 6-11, Lincoln had a streak of six straight days with highs in the 80s, including near-record highs of 88 on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

However, things soon turned much colder. From Oct. 15-29, the high temperature was below normal all but one day. That stretch included eight days with a high below 50 and four with a high below 40. Lincoln tied a record low high temperature of 31 on Oct. 26 and missed tying a record low that day by 1 degree. It also received 2.9 inches of snow from Oct. 25-26.