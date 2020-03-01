Lincoln's bike share program testing e-bikes

The city’s bike share program is getting a boost from the temporary use of electric-assist bikes, capable of reaching 17 mph with easier-than-normal pedal power.

Starting Monday, BikeLNK customers will find five e-bikes among the program’s 105 traditional bicycles, manager Jamie Granquist said.

And they’ll know when they’re on one.

“It makes everything easier to go farther for longer with less effort,” she said. “It’s almost like you go from not fit to fit instantly with these things. People get on it, and the first thing they say is, ‘Oh, wow.’”

The e-bikes are part of a two-month pilot program that could be extended to three, Granquist said, though her ultimate goal is to permanently add them to BikeLNK’s stable, as early as this summer.

Since BikeLNK launched in Lincoln nearly two years ago, riders have totaled 77,000 trips. But e-bikes will attract users who might be reluctant to rent traditional bikes, she said.

“They’ve been game-changers for other communities. When you add e-bikes, it elevates access for so many people for so many things.”

