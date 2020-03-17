Lincoln Running Company manager always finding ways to motivate herself, others

Over the years, Ringlein’s thoughts and feelings toward running have shifted.

She’s gone from running for the thrill, to becoming a competitive runner and pushing to break personal records, to running for her health — both mentally and physically.

“There comes a point in your career where you're not going to PR anymore,” she said. “Maybe you're still running fast for your age, and that's OK, too. You kind of have to change the goals a little bit. And then you get to a point, like with me and my life now where I'm 62, I just want to keep running. I don't run nearly as many miles as I used to or do all the workouts I used to — but I get out and go every day and I know that it's going to make me feel better, and I'm a better person for it.”

Her advice for people wanting to begin a running schedule is simply just to start.

“There’s a quote by Amelia Earhart that’s something like, 'The hardest part is the decision to act, and after that it’s just tenacity,’” Ringlein said. “You just have to stick to it. Once you do, once you're into it and it's what you do, you kind of get hooked. It's what I do. I get up, and I run. Or I get up and walk. Or I get up and go to my class. Or I get up and move. You have to get it going before you get motivated.”