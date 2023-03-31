The Zooeys will be playing their biggest show ever Friday night – at least in the size anD class of the venue - when it becomes one of the few Lincoln rock ‘n’ roll bands to take the stage at the Rococo Theatre.

“It’s huge and it’s just really cool” said the band’s namesake, singer/songwriter Zooey Rudd, who said the band visited the venue this week to get a feel for what to expect. "... I think it will be cool to be playing rock 'n' roll under those giant chandeliers. We’ve never played something like that. ... Every place we’ve played are mostly more traditional rock 'n' roll venues.”

The Zooeys have been playing their melodic rock ‘n’ roll since 2019, when the band came together after Rudd sold a bass guitar to Cole Yeager, who became the band’s drummer. Add Cody Hagen, who had been jamming with Yeager, and the embryonic version of the band was born and began working on songs Rudd had written.

When Hagen moved to guitar to free up Rudd to concentrate on his vocals, John Douglas passed the audition on bass, completing the band which, Rudd said, was put together not only based on musicianship, but also ambition.

The Zooeys have plans to break out of Lincoln and “make it” in the music industry, following in the footsteps of Lincoln bands like The Millions and Mercy Rule, and Omaha groups like Cursive and Bright Eyes.

“What you see is a lot of bands that are like, ‘well, let's just have fun and see what happens,’ Rudd said. “We want to be a little bit more than that, and be like, ‘well, let's see if we can do it.’, Maybe we won't, maybe we won't succeed, but let's try and not be afraid to set those higher goals and go some place."

The question then becomes whether this breakout can happen in Lincoln. Rudd doesn't know the answer, but doing it here would make the accomplishment so much sweeter.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, would we be better off if we moved to Nashville," he said. "If we moved out to L.A. or even like Minneapolis or Denver, I think you never really know what the option is. But I just feel like I think it's cooler to make it as a Nebraska band than it would be to make it as like the 100th Nashville band to make it this year.”

Staying in Nebraska is also artistically important to Rudd as he crafts the band’s songs.

“My biggest, artistic influence is probably Bruce Springsteen,” Rudd said. “I read his autobiography and what do you think about New Jersey, you think about Bruce Springsteen. He is so closely tied to the place that he's from."

Springsteen has changed over the years. He's reinvented himself a few times, but New Jersey has always been his home base.

“I think that's so cool to just have your place and have your people," Rudd said. A place "where you know what inspires you musically, to you write songs about.”

Musically, The Zooeys draw on each member’s influences. Yeager, for example, is a heavy metal drummer in another band. But they’re all filtered through Rudd’s songs that wind up in power pop and singer/songwriter rock n’ roll territory.

“I like a lot of old stuff,” Rudd said. “You know, I have every Beatles record memorized. And I listen to a lot of Bob Dylan and I love the Velvet Underground. I probably have all their records memorized. Even through the decades, like Pixies, REM, Radiohead, those are, the bands that I like go back to again and again. They’re some contemporary bands like Vampire Weekend or Arcade Fire that are super important to me, too. But even those are getting a little bit less contemporary.”

The Zooeys have been building a strong Lincoln fan base – that’s how you land a show at the Rococo – and are starting to get some attention outside Nebraska, evidenced by the growth in the number of monthly listeners – which now stands at a combined 8,000 on Spotify and Instagram.

Those numbers increase with each single the band releases and are almost certain to jump when it produces an album to follow up their six-song 2021 EP “Post Poptimism.” With those increasing numbers, The Zooeys are looking to start touring outside Nebraska – the next step toward their goal of “making it.”

Friday’s show will be The Zooeys’s first since October, save for an appearance during last month’s Lincoln Exposed festival. That’s intentional.

“In February of 2020, we did like eight local shows in a month, which is obviously not what you want to be doing,” Rudd said. “Nobody’s going to come to that many shows, so you’re stretching your fans pretty thin. … Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve been a lot more selective, which is why we’re excited about this Rococo show.”

The Zooeys will be joined by Parking Lot Party and Distressed Damsels on the Rococo’s “Spring Fling” Friday. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, available at rococotheatre.com. Day of show admission will be $17.

10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena Nov. 9, 2013: Pink Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac July 11, 2015: Neil Young March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks March 24, 2018: Lorde Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza Five great opening acts