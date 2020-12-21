Lincoln restaurants work to keep outdoor dining options available as winter sets in

Ries said he thinks their popularity comes in part from visibility from O Street, but also the new experience they offer.

"We wanted to create an environment for families to enjoy the restaurant experience while not being inside the restaurant," he said. "But it really is a unique experience and people love it. Obviously, our priority is guest safety."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Management at Piedmont Bistro, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd., also discussed the possibility of dining bubbles, and some customers have even asked restaurant staff about the idea. Manager Dave Leopardi said they "came close" to purchasing the bubbles, but ultimately decided against it — for now.

Even so, the patio at Piedmont Bistro remains a popular choice thanks to a few heaters and a fireplace.

Leopardi said they plan to continue developing the patio area for use year-round, instead of opting for a temporary solution to a temporary problem.

"We have 13 or 14 tables out there that fit on the patio, which is popular, so we figured working on the patio itself was the better investment," Leopardi said.

Ries said he wouldn't be surprised to see more igloos pop up around Lincoln over the next few months, given that they've become very popular in other cities.