Lincoln residents show support for sober living house

Unlike at previous hearings, most people who spoke about a "sober living house" at 1923 B St. at Monday's City Council meeting expressed support for giving the home a "reasonable accommodation" to allow up to 14 men recovering from substance abuse to live there.

Oxford House, a national organization that helps people recovering from substance abuse, runs the house and is seeking a reasonable accommodation under the federal Fair Housing Act from a city ordinance governing how many unrelated people can live in one housing unit.

Oxford House allows up to 14 men to live in the house, meaning it would normally run afoul of the city ordinance. But the Fair Housing Act requires that cities grant accommodations to people with disabilities, and federal courts have consistently ruled that those recovering from substance abuse qualify as disabled.

The council last week approved reasonable accommodations for two houses — at 315 N. 35th St. and 5203 Walker Ave. — owned by Michael House, an Omaha company that operates on a similar model to Oxford House.

However, the Oxford House on B Street has created more controversy and more neighborhood opposition than the two Michael Houses, with several neighbors testifying in opposition at a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission hearing last month.

On Monday, about a half-dozen people, several of whom live just blocks from the home, said they support the men's right to live there and do not believe the Oxford House or others like it cause problems.

Jessica Gieseke, who lives just about a block from the home, said people trying to recover from substance abuse can struggle to be successful when they can't find affordable housing.

On the other hand, "they do get well when they have safe and affordable accommodations," she said.

Gieseke said she has not seen the problems that other neighbors have highlighted with the home, such as parking issues or an uptick in crime.

She said she visited the home recently and got a tour from one of the residents.

"I believe it's enough space for 14 individuals to comfortably live," Gieseke said.

Jason Ables, who lives about three blocks from the home, said he was unaware of it or four others that are within three blocks of his house until the reasonable accommodation issue came up.

The fact that he and others didn't know about them until recently is strong evidence that they aren't a problem, he said.

"Truly, these people are not an issue," Ables said.

Only two people spoke in opposition to granting the reasonable accommodation, and both live in a neighborhood near 27th and Washington streets where a sober living house run Michael House is in the process of moving in.

Michael Brohman said he believes that if the accommodation is granted, it needs to come with conditions, including requiring fire-suppression systems, making the homes fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and limiting the number of residents to two people per conforming bedroom.

Brohman called the current living conditions, with as many as 14 men living in a house with five bedrooms and only two bathrooms, "probably a worse situation" than being incarcerated.

The council did not vote on the reasonable accommodation for Oxford House because an attorney for the organization submitted a written request to postpone the vote until Aug. 15.

The council will give both opponents and supporters another chance to testify at that hearing.