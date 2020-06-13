You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln residents ride in support of law enforcement
Great Nebraska Unity Patriot Ride

Saturday's caravan in support of local law enforcement began at Cooper Park and made its way near almost every police substation in town, organizers said.

 Courtesy photo

A group of Lincoln residents criss-crossed the city on Saturday to make it clear to local law enforcement that they are supported.

Organizer Fanchon Blythe said her friends from the Lincoln Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are feeling down in the wake of anti-police protests, and she organized the "Great Nebraska Unity Patriot Ride" to show them that many people in the community support their work. 

Blythe said she thinks it's fine if people protest peacefully, but what she saw at times over recent weeks in Lincoln involved violence and destruction of property. 

"Those people weren't protesters, they were rioters," she said. 

Saturday's caravan began at Cooper Park and made its way to almost every police substation in town, Blythe said. The event was not designed as a counter protest to Saturday's scheduled No More Lives Lost march, she said, and the cars did not go near protesters downtown.

Organizers hope to continue leading rides in support of law enforcement in the future, she said.

Lincoln City Councilman Ron Christensen, who attended the event, said he thought it was a good idea to combat some of the negativity targeting local law enforcement right now.

Roy Christensen

He said he respects the rights of protesters to raise questions about police issues, but he doesn't understand calls to defund the police department. That won't happen in Lincoln, Christensen said. 

Christensen said that local officers' use of force over recent weeks was a needed step to ensure both their safety and the safety of peaceful protesters. 

"I was saddened to see that is was necessary," he said.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

