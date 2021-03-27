 Skip to main content
Lincoln residents must separate grass and leaves from trash beginning April 1
Lincoln residents must separate grass and leaves from trash beginning April 1

mowing

For lawn care employees, frequently-touched surfaces, including equipment like lawn mowers, need to be wiped down frequently.

Lincoln residents will need to separate grass and leaves from their trash beginning April 1. 

After the last waste collection in March, residents are required by law to place leaves and grass in paper yard waste bags, 32-gallon container with a lid or a 95-gallon container that garbage collectors can provide. The grass and leaves must be separated from household trash and placed in the proper container so the city can efficiently use them to make compost.

"Removing litter from your yard and using an approved container will help us reduce plastic pollution in the compost we produce,” Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Solid Waste Management division, said.

Local garbage collectors can pick up the grass and leaves for a fee. Alternatively, Lincoln residents can dispose of leaves and grass at the North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 North 48th St. They may also hire a lawn service to get rid of leaves and grass or use the leaves and grass to make compost for their own yard.

The city can charge a $100 fee to a garbage collector that does not properly separate the waste.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

