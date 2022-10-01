Lincoln residents jump into action, provide assistance after Hurricane Ian

As some 2 million Floridians remain without power, and thousands without running water, Lincoln residents are working to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
A group of 30 Union College students and alumni will begin their 26-hour drive to Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday morning to spend a week helping residents get back on their feet.
Through the college's
International Rescue & Relief program, students are prepared for disaster relief in a variety of ways, says Lauren Richter, deputy incident command.
Some of their preparation involves wilderness survival and rescue training, earning Emergency Medical Technician and other Federal Emergency Management Agency certifications. They also spend an entire semester in a developing nation studying global medicine and running health clinics.
While the intense training teaches students the basics, Richter says it's the real world experience that prepares them for the next disaster.
"Honestly, students end up learning more from the residents than we teach," Richter said.
Union College spokesman Ryan Teller says the team will work primarily on putting up tarps on roofs to prevent additional water damage, helping residents clean out damaged homes and removing downed trees.
A Union College International Rescue & Relief student helps with disaster recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida blew through Grand Isle, Louisiana, in 2021.
Courtesy photo
With the program's popularity, Richter says they've been able to respond to disasters at least one time each year for the past eight years thanks to donors.
"We see these communities at their most vulnerable," Richter said. "But it's also really cool to see the resilience of these communities that we are serving and working with."
Last year, their relief trip to Grand Isle, Louisiana, involved 4,000 man hours in response to Hurricane Ida.
To support this relief trip and other response efforts visit
ucollege.edu/disaster-response.
Other Lincolnites have also begun efforts to provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Skyview Learning Academy will be at Super Saver on 56th Street and Nebraska 2 all weekend taking donations such as food, clothes and other essentials to send to Florida.
Eleven American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska also have deployed to the region to assist in the recovery effort. Additionally, Red Cross emergency response vehicles from Omaha and North Platte were sent to join dozens of others from around the country in delivering tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals and cleanup supplies where it is safe to do so.
For other ways to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts visit
redcross.org.
Three Lincoln Electric System crews comprised of 20 LES employees also left for Florida on Wednesday as the hurricane neared landfall.
LES spokesperson Kelly Porter said the amount of time crews spend in Florida depends on the amount of restoration needed and the type of damage.
"Some previous mutual aid efforts have lasted as long a couple days to two weeks," Porter said.
Hurricane Ian Leaves , 2.5 Million Without Power in Florida. CBS News reports that when Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane. Power lines didn't stand a chance. According to
poweroutage.us, over 660,000 customers lost power before 2:30 p.m. ET. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. Southwest Florida is currently the most impacted, but according to CBS News, areas along the state's eastern coast have also lost power. Florida Power & Light warned of the outages before the storm hit. On Sept. 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were over 42,000 linemen ready to restore power when conditions are safe. Reuters reports that Florida Power & Light said it has already restored power to over 500,000 people. However, the company , "anticipates some customers will face prolonged outages because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired.". According to the National Weather Service, after the eye of the storm made landfall, it will take about 24 hours for Ian to make its way across the state
Photos: Aerial images show devastation left by Hurricane Ian across Florida
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A damaged home and debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged ships and debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A man walks through a street among damaged homes and businesses and debris in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
Boats lay wrecked and piled up at Diversified Yacht Services in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Douglas R. Clifford
Damaged boats and structures are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
The remnant of a pier is seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Commercial business are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Homes under construction are seen missing their roofs in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damagd homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Boats are stacked up against the Port Sanibel Marina Motel after Hurricane Ian ran through the area, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Damaged structures are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged boats are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Livestock move in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A mobile home community that sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian is seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Power company crew trucks drive on a flooded street on their way to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Homes that sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
A mobile home community sustained damage caused by Hurricane Ian as seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Homes are surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
A mobile home community sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
A marina sustained damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Damage caused by Hurricane Ian is seen in this aerial view, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following heavy winds and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
A damaged causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A mobile home community sustained wind damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
In this photo taken by a drone, shrimping boats and powerboats lie strewn atop homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
In this photo taken by a drone, boats lie scattered amidst mobile homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
In this photo taken by a drone, damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
In this photo taken by a drone, the two-story Getaway Marina building, front, lies reduced to rubble as displaced boats rest along the roadside and a trailer park, at top, lies nearly devoid of homes, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Cars drive on a flooded street caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Receding floodwaters surround homes near downtown, one day after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Displaced boats rest lie strewn along the San Carlos Boulevard, one day of the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.