Lincoln residents jump into action, provide assistance after Hurricane Ian

As some 2 million Floridians remain without power, and thousands without running water, Lincoln residents are working to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

A group of 30 Union College students and alumni will begin their 26-hour drive to Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday morning to spend a week helping residents get back on their feet.

Through the college's International Rescue & Relief program, students are prepared for disaster relief in a variety of ways, says Lauren Richter, deputy incident command.

Some of their preparation involves wilderness survival and rescue training, earning Emergency Medical Technician and other Federal Emergency Management Agency certifications. They also spend an entire semester in a developing nation studying global medicine and running health clinics.

While the intense training teaches students the basics, Richter says it's the real world experience that prepares them for the next disaster.

"Honestly, students end up learning more from the residents than we teach," Richter said.

Union College spokesman Ryan Teller says the team will work primarily on putting up tarps on roofs to prevent additional water damage, helping residents clean out damaged homes and removing downed trees.

Union College disaster relief

A Union College International Rescue & Relief student helps with disaster recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida blew through Grand Isle, Louisiana, in 2021.

With the program's popularity, Richter says they've been able to respond to disasters at least one time each year for the past eight years thanks to donors.

"We see these communities at their most vulnerable," Richter said. "But it's also really cool to see the resilience of these communities that we are serving and working with."

Last year, their relief trip to Grand Isle, Louisiana, involved 4,000 man hours in response to Hurricane Ida.

To support this relief trip and other response efforts visit ucollege.edu/disaster-response.

Other Lincolnites have also begun efforts to provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Skyview Learning Academy will be at Super Saver on 56th Street and Nebraska 2 all weekend taking donations such as food, clothes and other essentials to send to Florida.

Eleven American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska also have deployed to the region to assist in the recovery effort. Additionally, Red Cross emergency response vehicles from Omaha and North Platte were sent to join dozens of others from around the country in delivering tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals and cleanup supplies where it is safe to do so.

For other ways to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts visit redcross.org.

Three Lincoln Electric System crews comprised of 20 LES employees also left for Florida on Wednesday as the hurricane neared landfall.

LES spokesperson Kelly Porter said the amount of time crews spend in Florida depends on the amount of restoration needed and the type of damage.

"Some previous mutual aid efforts have lasted as long a couple days to two weeks," Porter said.

Hurricane Ian Leaves , 2.5 Million Without Power in Florida. CBS News reports that when Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane. Power lines didn't stand a chance. According to poweroutage.us, over 660,000 customers lost power before 2:30 p.m. ET. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. Southwest Florida is currently the most impacted, but according to CBS News, areas along the state's eastern coast have also lost power. Florida Power & Light warned of the outages before the storm hit. On Sept. 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were over 42,000 linemen ready to restore power when conditions are safe. Reuters reports that Florida Power & Light said it has already restored power to over 500,000 people. However, the company , "anticipates some customers will face prolonged outages because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired.". According to the National Weather Service, after the eye of the storm made landfall, it will take about 24 hours for Ian to make its way across the state
