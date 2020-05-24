Lincoln residents honor lost loved ones on an unconventional Memorial Day weekend

"These people fought for everything that we have," she said.

Kathy Quinn said she thought it was good for the girls to get outside and learn about patriotism. She said she wasn't concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus while at the cemetery, but she did bring masks along to protect herself and her granddaughters. Above all, she said she was happy to be able to celebrate the holiday with her granddaughters on a warm Saturday afternoon.

Not everyone came to the cemeteries to mourn, however. Local birdwatchers Kathy Wolfe and Kent Skaggs were drawn to Wyuka to enjoy the weekend pursuing their hobby.

Skaggs said Wyuka is a destination for Lincoln birdwatchers, as many mature trees and the quiet atmosphere attract a wide array of birds to the area.

Wolfe wore a mask, but she said she wasn't very concerned about the spread of the virus when outdoors.

"I just like to keep my distance," she said.

Skaggs said the history of Wyuka also appeals to him, and the names and dates on the headstones give an interesting perspective on modern life.