Lincoln residents honor lost loved ones on an unconventional Memorial Day weekend
While many Memorial Day weekend traditions — family barbecues, trips to the lake with a group of friends — were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic this year, there was at least one annual tradition that the virus didn't interrupt.

Lincoln residents, many donning masks and keeping their distance from others, took advantage of warm weather Saturday and Sunday to visit local cemeteries and pay their respects to lost loved ones and fallen heroes.

Jim and Linda Turner of Lincoln, both veterans of the Vietnam era themselves, visited Wyuka Cemetery on Saturday to decorate the grave sites of their family members, including Jim Turner's father, a World War II veteran.

Normally, Linda Turner said, they come to place flowers on the grave sites earlier in the spring. But the pandemic kept them away this year until this weekend.

Jim Turner said they normally like to participate in Memorial Day services. Although those have been canceled or moved online this year, he said it was still nice to enjoy the spring weather while honoring their lost loved ones.

"It's just so nice to get out," he said.

Kathy Quinn of Lincoln and her granddaughters, Quinn and Delaney, also visited Wyuka to pay respects to Kathy's late husband, Jim. Kathy Quinn said she also wanted her granddaughters to visit the headstones of veterans buried there to learn about the sacrifices they made for their country.

"These people fought for everything that we have," she said.

Kathy Quinn said she thought it was good for the girls to get outside and learn about patriotism. She said she wasn't concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus while at the cemetery, but she did bring masks along to protect herself and her granddaughters. Above all, she said she was happy to be able to celebrate the holiday with her granddaughters on a warm Saturday afternoon.

Not everyone came to the cemeteries to mourn, however. Local birdwatchers Kathy Wolfe and Kent Skaggs were drawn to Wyuka to enjoy the weekend pursuing their hobby.

Skaggs said Wyuka is a destination for Lincoln birdwatchers, as many mature trees and the quiet atmosphere attract a wide array of birds to the area.

Wolfe wore a mask, but she said she wasn't very concerned about the spread of the virus when outdoors.

"I just like to keep my distance," she said.

Skaggs said the history of Wyuka also appeals to him, and the names and dates on the headstones give an interesting perspective on modern life.

Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Funeral Director Jeana Hoffschneider said their staff was working to ensure that every veteran buried there was honored with a flag at their graveside this weekend.

Lincoln Memorial staff will be handing out flags to families of veterans from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Hoffschneider said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Memorial Day events

Prerecorded ceremony for local veterans — Airing 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The ceremony is replacing the annual program held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, including a reading of all Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year. To view go to: ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300, Kinetic channel 1005, lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV), youtube.com/LNKTVcity or the Veterans Memorial Garden's Facebook page. 

Virtual celebration: State Capitol — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. A candle will be lit by Gold Star mother Monica Alexander at 8 a.m. and extinguished at 8 p.m. by Gold Star father Mel Alexander. Army Cpl. Matthew Alexander of Gretna was killed in the line of duty. Participants at the Capitol are allowed to come and go, following the 10-person limit on gatherings, 1445 K St. Veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday.

