Lincoln residents fear for their families in Afghanistan amid crisis

Friday, Hassan said his sister and nieces and nephew were in Washington, D.C., and would arrive in Lincoln later in the day.

Earlier in the week he was worried about the rest of his family members, but Hassan on Friday learned they had made it safely to Qatar and were also waiting to get a flight to the U.S.

Fulbright scholar Nasrin Nawa is a graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was lucky enough to leave Kabul on Aug. 13, before the Taliban took over, but said her feelings about leaving are mixed.

“My family was excited for me. It was a success for us, but at the same time, you’re feeling so bad,” she said. “I will be far away from my family. It will be difficult, but we also had this fear of what will happen after this. How can I leave them behind when I know that things are getting worse in future weeks?”

Nawa said she’s been able to stay in touch with her family, but sometimes the connection is bad, and she worries the connection could eventually be lost. She said she’s going to try to focus on her studies as classes begin Monday, but it will be difficult.

“I don’t know how will I handle it in a situation where my mind is totally somewhere else,” she said.