Lincoln residents fear for their families in Afghanistan amid crisis

For some Lincoln residents, a crisis happening across the globe is hitting close to home.
Lincoln residents and students with ties to Afghanistan have expressed fear in recent days due to the situation in their home country after the Taliban regained control of the government.
News images of the crisis included photos of hundreds of people filling cargo planes to escape, some even desperately clinging to the sides of planes in an effort to flee.
“I can't have the TV on, because it's killing me, physically and emotionally,” said Lincoln resident and Afghanistan native Hassan, who would only provide his first name for fear of retaliation against his family. “We're all heartbroken because of what happened in the country.”
Hassan's mother, sister, brother and nieces and nephews traveled to Afghanistan a few months ago to visit family and attend a wedding. They were supposed to head back earlier this month, but even though they are U.S. citizens, they became trapped when the Taliban took control.
Hassan’s sister and her children, who are also from Lincoln, were able to squeeze onto a cargo flight out of Kabul, he said.
“You have a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old sitting in the middle of a cargo plane without seat belts, without a seat, without ear plugs,” he said. “I’m talking about hundreds of other children and men and women in the same situation.”
Friday, Hassan said his sister and nieces and nephew were in Washington, D.C., and would arrive in Lincoln later in the day.
Earlier in the week he was worried about the rest of his family members, but Hassan on Friday learned they had made it safely to Qatar and were also waiting to get a flight to the U.S.
Fulbright scholar Nasrin Nawa is a graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was lucky enough to leave Kabul on Aug. 13, before the Taliban took over, but said her feelings about leaving are mixed.
“My family was excited for me. It was a success for us, but at the same time, you’re feeling so bad,” she said. “I will be far away from my family. It will be difficult, but we also had this fear of what will happen after this. How can I leave them behind when I know that things are getting worse in future weeks?”
Nawa said she’s been able to stay in touch with her family, but sometimes the connection is bad, and she worries the connection could eventually be lost. She said she’s going to try to focus on her studies as classes begin Monday, but it will be difficult.
“I don’t know how will I handle it in a situation where my mind is totally somewhere else,” she said.
UNL sophomore and Afghan Student Association member Harris Ebrahim is from Lincoln, but a lot of his family lives in Afghanistan. In messages from family members, he's learned they are staying inside as much as possible in fear of the Taliban.
“I think that’s what makes it more real to me,” he said. “I know to a lot of people it’s hard to sympathize with a situation when it’s halfway across the world and you don’t have connections there. When you hear real stories and real emotions, it helps you sympathize with the situation in a deeper way.”
Ebrahim also said he’s disappointed in how the U.S. exit from Afghanistan was handled.
“I think that the American government leaving Afghanistan was inevitable. I just wish it was completed more efficiently, for American soldiers and Afghan soldiers ... and for everyone."
Hassan worked as a contractor for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, serving as a linguist and cultural adviser from 2007 until his last deployment in 2013.
He said he feels the U.S. government has handled the situation "terribly."
"Why leave now?” he asked.
“What happened to all those men and women in uniform who lost their lives? What happened to all those billions of dollars of taxpayers' money that the U.S. government has spent in Afghanistan to rebuild and train the forces? We went there to help support the war on terrorism. We left them all behind and pulled out."
Hassan said it angered him to see how the evacuation of U.S. citizens lacked planning and protection for them trying to reach the airport.
“They didn't work in the embassy; that's why they weren't lifted by the chopper, they weren't escorted by the armored vehicles,” he said. “That's not fair.”
Ebrahim said the Afghan Student Association held a meeting recently to brainstorm ways to help. It was attended by many Afghan and non-Afghan students.
“It saddens me, but it also motivates me to do more, because I can’t just sit here at home not doing anything while my people are in danger,” he said.
Nawa said she’s received many kind messages from people all over the world and many UNL students, helping her keep faith in humanity despite the dire situation.
“I see that people care for humans around the world,” she said. “It makes me happy that they pray for us; they send us good vibes and messages. Maybe political issues and international rules are so cruel, but not all humans. They care for each other.”
