Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol

With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue.
A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and organized by the Women’s March on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, brought about 20 Nebraskans to the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday to advocate for a continuation of the protections that had been guaranteed by the nation’s highest court since 1973.
Gina Frank, the outreach director for the Nebraska Democratic Party, was one of the organizers for the event.
“Some people really do care about the baby that they see as being there, but at the end of the day, it’s not their body that has to go through pregnancy, it’s not their life that’s on the line,” Frank said. “We really have to keep our individual freedoms.”
One bill in the Legislature, which would have banned most abortions around six weeks after conception, failed last year after narrowly missing the 33 votes needed for passage with a 32-17 margin
Matt Person, another attendee at Sunday’s protest, is a registered Republican in Lincoln.
“The government should only be talking about one thing: the rights of the people involved, and a fetus does not have the rights a woman does,” Person said. “I think part of (the opposition to abortion) is an emotional rejection.”
He compared the polarization of the abortion issue along party lines to a similar trend in gun control advocacy, which has seen a disproportionate increase in support among Democratic politicians.
“That two-thirds is not being listened to,” Person said. “And certainly all of the elected officials seem to be taking the easy way out and just saying ‘OK, we’ll get rid of all abortions.'”
Lincoln's Autumn Langemeier, who doesn’t plan on having children, said she’s considering undergoing permanent sterilization treatment.
Langemeier sees the abortion debate as increasingly becoming an issue of other people imposing their personal values on other peoples’ private lives.
“It’s becoming, ‘This is my moral standard, and you need to follow it,’” Langemeier said. “I saw this really interesting comparison one time, that it’s like saying ‘My eating a doughnut is ruining your diet.’”
She also speculated on possible consequences of future abortion restrictions in the state beyond party lines.
“Restrictions like this also are probably not going to help with the brain drain and drain of youth that we’re seeing in Nebraska,” Langemeier said. “If you’re not interested in looking at this as a human rights issue, we can look at it as an economic issue.”
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Gov. Pete Ricketts
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 24, 2022
I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Nebraska Family Alliance
The moment we have been praying for and working towards for nearly 50 years is finally here: Roe v. Wade has been fully overturned in a 6-3 vote! Your decades of faithful prayers, support, and advocacy have brought us to this historic moment.https://t.co/fg4YSISanv— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
James Michael Bowers
Abortion is still legal in Nebraska.— James Michael Bowers (@Bowers4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Republicans in our state are ready to ban abortion - even in the case of rape or incest.
I stand with everyone ready to fight.
Rally tonight 5 PM
Lincoln - City/County building 555 S 10th St.
Omaha - Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
Lancaster County Republican Party
