Lincoln residents can test drive electric cars at July 24 event

Lincoln residents will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle at a Lincoln Electric System event on Saturday.

The LES Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Haymarket Park, according to a news release.

Event attendees will be able to view over 15 electric vehicle models at the event and choose from nine vehicles to test drive. The event will include models from Tesla, Volkswagen, Chevy, BMW and Ford, the release said.

The event will also include presentations on electric vehicles from experts and the chance to talk to owners and dealers about owning an electric vehicle.

Local food trucks and booths from community partners will also be at the event, the release said. Electric StarTran buses will be available to shuttle visitors from Canopy Street in the Haymarket to the event.

