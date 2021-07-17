 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln residents can test drive electric cars at July 24 event
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln residents can test drive electric cars at July 24 event

  • 0

Lincoln residents will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle at a Lincoln Electric System event on Saturday. 

The LES Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Haymarket Park, according to a news release. 

Event attendees will be able to view over 15 electric vehicle models at the event and choose from nine vehicles to test drive. The event will include models from Tesla, Volkswagen, Chevy, BMW and Ford, the release said.

The event will also include presentations on electric vehicles from experts and the chance to talk to owners and dealers about owning an electric vehicle. 

Local food trucks and booths from community partners will also be at the event, the release said. Electric StarTran buses will be available to shuttle visitors from Canopy Street in the Haymarket to the event. 

Exclusive: Google appears to be company behind Lincoln data center
Lincoln travel agency's plan: Buy a ticket, plant a tree
UNL professor says implosion of Pound Hall provides insight into Surfside condo collapse
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News