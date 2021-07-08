Lincoln rescuer notes mental toll of recovery efforts in Surfside condo collapse

As he reflected on the last 10 days at the site of the Champlain Towers South Collapse in Surfside, Florida, the chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 stood mere yards away from the jungle of pulverized concrete and rebar that now serves as a wake for those mourning the dead and missing.

The disaster site peeked out over the right shoulder of Brad Thavenet as he spoke with Nebraska-based reporters via Zoom, shouting into his phone as recovery operations continued not far behind him, fielding questions from 1,500 miles away.

It's the grieving families — of 60 people who died in the June 24 collapse and of the 80 residents who remain unaccounted for, all now presumed dead — who have kept Thavenet going, nearly two weeks into his deployment as the the only member of Nebraska's Urban Search and Rescue crew dispatched to the collapse sight in Florida.

"We are 100% motivated by bringing closure," Thavenet said Thursday morning. "Closure to the family members who lost loved ones here. And that's what puts it in perspective.

"You can take the heat, you can take the long days, you can take the lack of sleep and all that, but knowing that you're indeed making a difference ... that you can at least try to bring some hope and some closure so that they can move on."

