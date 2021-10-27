Lincoln reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Lancaster County reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
One was a man in his 70s and the other was a woman in her 90s. Both were hospitalized and unvaccinated.
Additionally, there were 106 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday. There were 88 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, with 12 on ventilators.
To date, 75% of Lincoln residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Lauren Dietrich
News intern
Lauren Dietrich is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A native of Omaha, Dietrich is pursuing a career in the field of journalism.
