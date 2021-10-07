 Skip to main content
Lincoln reports two more deaths from COVID-19
Two more residents of Lancaster County died of COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday.

Both people who died were women in their 60s -- one vaccinated, one not -- who had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the health department.

Their deaths bring Lancaster County's total during the pandemic to 293.

Though officials added 144 new lab-confirmed cases to the county's total on Thursday, 60 of them were delayed reports from the past two months.

More than half of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals resided outside Lancaster County. Of the 95 people hospitalized, 49 live elsewhere. Sixteen of the 20 patients on ventilators also live outside Lancaster County.

Among county residents 16 and older, 74.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

