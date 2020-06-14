Lincoln reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported eight lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 1,472.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the COVID-19 risk dial is at yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are asked to follow recommendations in keeping themselves safe from others.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

If you have symptoms, Gaylor Baird urges you to get tested, adding you should begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only.

Meanwhile, the Douglas County Health Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 5,780.

Its number of deaths remains at 58.

Statewide, the number of new cases continued to slow over the weekend, as well. In its latest report, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,725 cases in the state, with 216 deaths.

New cases, however, numbered only 120 on Saturday. On Sunday, the state reported just 92 cases, marking the sixth day in the last seven with fewer than 150 new cases.

