Lincoln reports additional death from COVID-19

Lincoln reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total from the virus to 244.

The death was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The health department also reported 91 new cases of COVID on Friday.

There are 61 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 37 of whom are from the county.

The vaccination rate among residents 16 and older is at 68.4%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.