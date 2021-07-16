 Skip to main content
Lincoln reports additional COVID-19 death
Lincoln reports additional COVID-19 death

A man in his 50s who was hospitalized with COVID-19 is the 241st death in Lancaster County attributed to COVID-19.

The man had not been vaccinated, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

There are currently 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, where just over 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 

The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska

They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.

They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.

They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.

They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.

These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.

We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com

'Probably on about every committee they had'
'Probably on about every committee they had'

  Libby Seline
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “always willing to help out," one of her sons said.

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'
'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

  Lincoln Journal Star
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'
'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'
'Always looking at the world with an artist's eye'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.

'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'
'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.

'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'
'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.

'So long and thanks for the fish'
'So long and thanks for the fish'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.

'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'
'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'
'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

  Zach Hammack
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'
'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

  Julie Koch
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.

'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''
'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''

  Zach Hammack
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'
'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.

'Everybody loved Irvy'
'Everybody loved Irvy'

  Peter Salter
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'
'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'
'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 last May. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
'She'd come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'
'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart, Jill.

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'
'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

  Zach Hammack
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'
'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.

'She was a really caring person'
'She was a really caring person'

  Zach Hammack
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.

'Humbling and heart-wrenching:' Columnist on telling the stories of Lincoln's COVID victims
'Humbling and heart-wrenching:' Columnist on telling the stories of Lincoln's COVID victims

  Cindy Lange-Kubick
This spring, the Journal Star set out to honor the lives of those lost to COVID-19. The families were eager to share the stories of those they loved.

