Lincoln reports 29 new coronavirus cases
Lincoln reports 29 new coronavirus cases

Lincoln reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the community total to 2,430, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The total number of deaths remains at 14, and 817 people have been confirmed to have recovered from the disease.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 risk dial remains at the orange level, indicating a high level of risk for spread. Those with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing.

Another staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has also tested positive for the disease, according to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes. This case is the 30th NDCS staff member to test positive, 20 of whom have recovered.

As of Saturday night, there had been 22,481 cases and 301 deaths linked to the virus statewide.

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

