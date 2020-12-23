Lincoln registry promotes businesses committed to stopping virus spread

After Matt Bavougian and other members of the Mayor's Economic Recovery Task Force completed making suggestions and revisions to Lincoln's directed health measure this fall, he followed with a simple question:
"What's next?" asked Bavougian, owner of Onyx Piercing Studio, 1640 O St. "Now that we've come up with some great ideas for local businesses, how do we make sure they work?"
The answer was rolled out this week. Re/Cover LNK was launched to promote local businesses that have committed to practices to stop the spread of COVID-19. The campaign is a partnership between the task force, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and local businesses.
More than three dozen businesses were on board for Wednesday's launch, and Kate Bolz, a mayoral aide for economic development, said she expects more businesses to come on board once word gets out.
Eligible businesses can register for the program at recoverlnk.com.
“Many local business owners and managers are doing everything they can to make it safer for residents and visitors to enjoy Lincoln businesses,” Bolz said.
“This citywide campaign provides businesses and residents of Lincoln with information and resources to recommit to safer health practices, rethink business, and inspire people to reinvest in Lincoln so we can recover together.”
By joining Re/Cover LNK, businesses are added to a registry where they commit they will do the following:
* Follow the current directed health measure issued by the Health Department.
* Provide an alternative service method for those customers who cannot or will not wear a mask.
* Require employees to wear a clean mask over the mouth and nose.
* Follow a protocol for screening employees and excluding staff with COVID-19-like symptoms.
* Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
* Ensure the worksite is spaced to allow for physical distancing.
* Post supportive signage.
* Provide hand sanitizer and masks to guests and employees.
Bavougian said the nature of his piercing business already requires that he adhere to strict safety guidelines. He has cut down on the number of people allowed inside his business. The guidelines, he said, will help all businesses keep their doors open.
"I have a lot of friends in the restaurant industry who want to stay open," he said. "This will help them. ... Lincoln is doing what Lincoln needs to do."
Re/Cover LNK's rollout comes as the Health Department continues to crack down on businesses that are violating the directed health measure, including a handful of businesses for multiple infractions — the Fat Toad Pub (two violations), Main Street Bar (two), Foxy Gentlemen's Club (two), the Night Before Lounge (three) and Grata Bar & Lounge (five).
In Lincoln, the directed health measure includes a mask mandate, restrictions on capacity and in some cases hours of operation.
"There are always concessions people make when they want to open a business," Bavougian said. "This is one of them. It's not hard. It's what we have to do to stay open."
