Lincoln recycling worker gets call about lost wedding ring in a bin, digs it up

The city gets occasional calls about missing items, said Willa DiCostanzo, waste diversion coordinator at the city’s Solid Waste Management Division.

Keys mostly.

They once recovered a cardboard box that held screws to put a desk together, accidentally tossed out and also found by Becker.

They went public with the photos this week as a reminder.

Two reminders, actually.

One: If you drop something in a recycling bin, the sooner you call for help, the better.

Last year, the city recycled 7,000 tons of materials — 925 tons of which were mixed paper, DiCostanzo said.

“Once it gets to the tipping floor, it becomes a challenge to find anything."

And the second reminder?

Look closely at the photo of the half-filled bin, there among the advertising circulars and the electric bill stubs and the party invites.

“There is Styrofoam in there and we don’t like that,” she said. “It’s a good reminder this holiday season to recycle correctly.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

