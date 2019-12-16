Lincoln recycling worker gets call about lost wedding ring in a bin, digs it up

The folks in charge of Lincoln’s recycling posted two photos on Facebook on Monday morning.
A pile of paper and a hand holding a wedding ring.
They represented a happy ending for Alex Fraser — whose ring fell into the mixed-paper bin at one of the city’s recycling dropoff sites in early December.
“It was probably not the first time I’d lost it,” the Lincoln woman said. “But usually it’s around the house.”
This time, the ruby and diamond ring ended up in a big metal dumpster at 12th and South streets.
Fraser was driving home after doing her part of extending the life of Lincoln’s landfill when she noticed the ring missing and turned around. She called the recycling department’s phone number — maybe it could lend her a ladder? — and Environmental Health Educator Ryan Becker picked up.
“He came out and hopped right in there.”
It took Becker less than 10 minutes to sift through the half-filled dumpster and come up with the ring.
The city gets occasional calls about missing items, said Willa DiCostanzo, waste diversion coordinator at the city’s Solid Waste Management Division.
Keys mostly.
They once recovered a cardboard box that held screws to put a desk together, accidentally tossed out and also found by Becker.
They went public with the photos this week as a reminder.
Two reminders, actually.
One: If you drop something in a recycling bin, the sooner you call for help, the better.
Last year, the city recycled 7,000 tons of materials — 925 tons of which were mixed paper, DiCostanzo said.
“Once it gets to the tipping floor, it becomes a challenge to find anything."
And the second reminder?
Look closely at the photo of the half-filled bin, there among the advertising circulars and the electric bill stubs and the party invites.
“There is Styrofoam in there and we don’t like that,” she said. “It’s a good reminder this holiday season to recycle correctly.”
