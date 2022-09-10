Lincoln records first rainfall in two weeks; skies should dry up for Husker game

Where did I put that umbrella?
Lincoln residents planning to step outside on Saturday morning might have asked that question. After all, the rainfall that began overnight and extended into the daylight hours was the first measurable precipitation in Lincoln in two weeks.
By 11 a.m., the Lincoln Airport had recorded 0.73 inches of rain, more than the city received in all of August.
Other areas of drought-stricken Nebraska also saw significant rainfall. By 7 a.m., there were reports of 3 inches falling near Gresham in York County and 2.15 inches near Stromsburg in Polk County.
Rainfall totals at 10 a.m. included 1.19 inches in York, 1.18 inches in Hastings and 1.13 inches in Fremont.
Forecasters, however, still expect most of the rain to move out of the Lincoln area by early Saturday evening when Nebraska is set to face Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
Nelnet data breach may have hit more than 2M student loan borrowers
Lucky Lincoln man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
Lincoln woman cited after firing warning shots amid attempted theft, police say
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
Man found dead at Platte River State Park thought to be 31-year-old
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Driver was speeding, had smoked marijuana before fatal Lincoln crash, police allege
Lincoln man, 25, dies after northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say
Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup near Air Park, police say
Live updates: Nebraska, Creighton battle as volleyball takes center stage in Omaha
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
Editorial, 9/4: Press freedom under attack in Grand Island with shutdown of Northwest school paper, journalism program
Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln LaMar's closed, plans to relocate
'Two heads, one snake' — Rare discovery made Sunday in Clay Center
At 6 p.m., the National Weather Service is calling for a temperature of 63 in Lincoln with only a slight chance of scattered showers. By 10 p.m., the temperature is expected to drop to 59 as skies clear throughout the game.
Sunday looks to be magnificent, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 77 degrees in Lincoln.
Top Journal Star Photos for September
Lincoln High players Adonis Hutchinson (2), Javon Leuty (22) and Beni Ngoyi (8) walk out of the tunnel before taking on Omaha Northwest on Friday at Beechner Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (top left) reacts after a kill by teammate Lindsay Krause (center) against Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Danish artist Julie Sass works Wednesday to assemble her show, “IMAGE: temporary constellation,” at Fiendish Plots at 2130 Magnum Circle.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) reacts after a serve by Lexi Rodriguez (right) won the second set for the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A airman walks along the wing of now retired WC-135C/W, during a retirement ceremony for the final "nuke sniffer" aircraft used by The Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. The WC-135 Constant Phoenix is a special-purpose aircraft derived from the Boeing C-135 Stratolifter and used by the United States Air Force. Its mission is to collect samples from the atmosphere for the purpose of detecting and identifying nuclear explosions. It is also informally referred to as the "weather bird" or "the sniffer" by workers on the program and international media respectively. The 55th Wing will retired one of it jets and welcomed its latest during a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Lincoln Airport. The Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth officially retired the WC-135C/W and officially welcomed WC-135R tail number 4836 to its fleet. Tail 4836 is the first of three WC-135R deliveries to the wing, while tail 2667 is the last of the old WC-135C/W fleet to be retired.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Construction of the new football training complex has progressed to the point that fans will be able to access the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium this season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (left) tries to break loose from North Dakota's Marcus Vaughn-Jones (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Jace Coleman (14) is tackled by Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate after a Husker kill against Mississippi in the second set at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann takes the field before the game against North Dakota on Saturday. Hausmann, a true freshman, played 40 snaps in the game.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (center left) and Madi Kubik (top right) celebrate with their team Kubik's match-ending kill against Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson walks off the field after the Huskers' win against North Dakota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Mario Garcia of Lincoln, a passenger on the first flight to Houston early Friday, picks up souvenirs at Lincoln Airport's first flight ceremony.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown against North Dakota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) hits a ball past Creighton defenders on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert before Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's bench reacts to a play during the match against Creighton
on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fans arrive at Memorial Stadium before the North Dakota game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star players celebrate after winning a softball game against Lincoln Pius X Thursday at Doris Bair Softball Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Shawna Fosket holds a Super Punch, a punch needle tool she's worked to develop. A
Kickstarter campaign has raised almost $6,000.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives a young fan before the North Dakota game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Henry Woods (top) is brought down by Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer
on Friday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A first-quarter moon rises over Memorial Stadium toward the end of the Nebraska-North Dakota game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Faith Van Eck (left) attempts to block Lincoln Northeast's Genna LeMay in the second set at Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.