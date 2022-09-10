Lincoln records first rainfall in two weeks; skies should dry up for Husker game

Where did I put that umbrella?

Lincoln residents planning to step outside on Saturday morning might have asked that question. After all, the rainfall that began overnight and extended into the daylight hours was the first measurable precipitation in Lincoln in two weeks.

By 11 a.m., the Lincoln Airport had recorded 0.73 inches of rain, more than the city received in all of August.

Other areas of drought-stricken Nebraska also saw significant rainfall. By 7 a.m., there were reports of 3 inches falling near Gresham in York County and 2.15 inches near Stromsburg in Polk County.

Rainfall totals at 10 a.m. included 1.19 inches in York, 1.18 inches in Hastings and 1.13 inches in Fremont.

Forecasters, however, still expect most of the rain to move out of the Lincoln area by early Saturday evening when Nebraska is set to face Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium.

At 6 p.m., the National Weather Service is calling for a temperature of 63 in Lincoln with only a slight chance of scattered showers. By 10 p.m., the temperature is expected to drop to 59 as skies clear throughout the game.

Sunday looks to be magnificent, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 77 degrees in Lincoln.