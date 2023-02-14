As an initial step toward the lofty goal of eliminating traffic fatalities in Lincoln by 2045, officials announced Tuesday that the city secured a $400,000 federal grant to help create a traffic safety action plan.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the grant will fund the creation of a long-term plan to end traffic fatalities and reduce serious injury crashes by 60% over the next 20 years, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a news conference.

The funding will provide a boost to Gaylor Baird's "Safe Streets Lincoln" initiative, an effort announced last fall that will examine factors, including roadway design, speeds, behaviors, technology and policies, that contribute to traffic-related injuries in the city.

"Our latest data show that Lincoln's per-capita traffic fatality rate is one-third that of the state of Nebraska," the mayor said at the news conference, where she appeared alongside Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott and LTU Transportation Planner Roberto Partida.

"At the same time, we recognize there are opportunities to make our transportation network even safer for you and your families," Gaylor Baird said.

The federal grant requires a 20%, or $100,000, contribution from the city to the Safe Streets Lincoln initiative, Elliott said. The city will pay for the contribution out of the Transportation Capital Improvement Plan budget.

The federal aid won't be used to add additional signage to roadways, implement road design fixes or invest in new technology to make the city's road's safer, the mayor said.

Instead, officials will use the funding to develop a plan for how to best make the city's streets safer — a process that will begin this spring with research, analysis and public outreach that will last through next summer.

"One of the biggest components of it is public engagement and community collaboration, which is key when discussing safe streets and our transportation system," Partida said.

The city won't begin to implement any priority projects identified through its research and analysis until mid- to late-2024, he said.

Elliott said that having a comprehensive "Vision Zero" plan — the kind of document the city is setting out to create — is often a requirement to receive additional federal grant funding.

"We need to have the master plan laid out," Elliott said.

In the meantime, the city is continuing its efforts to create safer roadways. At Tuesday's news conference, Elliott pointed to a project near Belmont Elementary School to separate vehicle traffic from pedestrian traffic and prevent motorists from conducting U-turns in the school crosswalk.

She also cited the installation of flashing beacon crosswalk lights on 13th, 16th and 17th streets as examples of recent safety improvements. Thirteen city crosswalks are outfitted with such beacons and the city plans to install two more this year.

The city took similar action near Saratoga Elementary School last year after a fifth grader was struck by a car while in a crosswalk on 13th Street in September 2021.

"The city of Lincoln has a strong track record of making safety-related enhancements that benefit our drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users," Gaylor Baird said.

Though the mayor touted the city's per-capita traffic fatality rate, Tuesday's announcement comes after a historically deadly year on Lincoln's streets.

In 2022, 28 people died in 22 separate crashes on city streets, marking the deadliest year for motorists in Lincoln since at least 1989 — the earliest year for which data is available.

Those included a crash on O Street last May that killed two and injured 20 others, many of whom had lined the street to watch the annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night.

In October, six people died when a speeding car crashed into a tree on a residential street in what police officials described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory."

Police later said the driver's blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.211%, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Tuesday, both Gaylor Baird and Elliott said that the Lincoln Police Department would be an essential partner in the development of the city's long-term plan to end fatalities on Lincoln's streets.

But the police department's staffing shortfall — LPD had 30 vacancies as of last week — has hamstrung its traffic enforcement efforts. The department stopped staffing its eight-officer traffic unit last summer amid recruitment and retention challenges. Today, police said one officer is assigned to the unit.

