Lincoln receives $2.2 million grant to fight youth homelessness

Lincoln’s longtime goal to effectively end homelessness received a $2.2 million boost Thursday.
The new grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department will help teens and young adults find stable place to call home.
“At any given time, I think most people would be surprised there are maybe 500 students at LPS who are couch-surfing,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a press conference. “They may not be someone you see on the streets, but they don’t have stable housing.”
She provided more numbers: In the past two years, more than 2,600 young people -- ages 16 to 24 -- were homeless or needed help with a housing crisis, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center on Children, Families and the Law. And last year, 476 youth and young adults were homeless at some point, either at an emergency shelter or an unsheltered location.
The grant will fund a two-year Youth Homeless Demonstration Program designed to identify and develop housing options and services to help young people in need.
The UNL Center on Children, Families and the Law will oversee the planning process -- and the subsequent competition from local agencies to receive grants from the federal funding, said Jeff Chambers, the center’s senior project director.
But whatever plan emerges will be youth-driven, he said. The Youth Action Board -- made up of young adults who know what it’s like to not have a home -- is one of the agencies and organizations that will take part in the process.
“The plan will be fully informed by youth who have experienced homelessness.”
It’s early, but Chambers has an idea of the types of projects and programs the federal grant will ultimately fund. Housing options, obviously, whether they’re partially subsidized or paid-in-full.
Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
But also a support system. Many people in that age group have unstable housing -- and have to move from spot to spot -- because they lack the community or family support to give them guidance, Chambers said.
So the grant could likely fund coaches, to help them navigate unfamiliar problems -- like how to file for unemployment if they lose their job.
“If you don’t have a family or a support network, how do you learn that? It’s basically a life coach.”
The new grant is the city’s latest tool in its battle to end homelessness, Gaylor Baird said, which already includes an overall decrease by 55% since 2015 and a 73% reduction in homeless veterans.
