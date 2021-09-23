Lincoln receives $2.2 million grant to fight youth homelessness

Lincoln’s longtime goal to effectively end homelessness received a $2.2 million boost Thursday.

The new grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department will help teens and young adults find stable place to call home.

“At any given time, I think most people would be surprised there are maybe 500 students at LPS who are couch-surfing,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a press conference. “They may not be someone you see on the streets, but they don’t have stable housing.”

She provided more numbers: In the past two years, more than 2,600 young people -- ages 16 to 24 -- were homeless or needed help with a housing crisis, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center on Children, Families and the Law. And last year, 476 youth and young adults were homeless at some point, either at an emergency shelter or an unsheltered location.

The grant will fund a two-year Youth Homeless Demonstration Program designed to identify and develop housing options and services to help young people in need.

The UNL Center on Children, Families and the Law will oversee the planning process -- and the subsequent competition from local agencies to receive grants from the federal funding, said Jeff Chambers, the center’s senior project director.