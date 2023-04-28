There's nowhere else Tosca Lee would rather be on Saturday than inside a bookstore — well, two of them, actually.

The 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day couldn't have come at a better time for Lee, the Lincoln-raised author whose newest novel — a World War II historical fiction about the Bataan Death March that she wrote with Marcus Brotherton — will have its national release on May 2.

Lee will sign "The Long March Home: A World War II Novel of the Pacific," first in Seward at Chapters Books & Gifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before coming to Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St. in Lincoln, from 4-6 p.m.

"It's really exciting to be in an independent bookstore on Independent Bookstore Day, which I don't always get to do," said Lee, who lives in Fremont. "And it's extra special to be able to launch a book on Independent Bookstore Day."

She said signing the book for friends and family members in her hometown "is going to be exciting. I haven't had a book out for four years — it's been awhile — I don't know if I remember how to do all this stuff."

"The Long March Home" tells the story of three teenagers from Mobile, Alabama — lifelong friends who are closer to brothers — who joined the Army before America entered World War II.

Stationed in the Philippines, they are enjoying their glimpse at a new and exotic place — the antithesis of Alabama — until that quickly unravels with the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941, which ultimately puts them on the front line of the Pacific theater.

Just days later, the Philippines is invaded by the Japanese and they are taken prisoner and forced on a 60-mile walk — without food or water — to a POW camp. Thousands died and no one was unscathed.

The story is gripping and made more harrowing as we revisit their past, the lives they lived, the family members and loved ones they left behind in Alabama.

The final manuscript was 12 years in the making, a collaboration between two best-selling authors, who communicated often but didn't meet face to face for the first time until last October.

It didn't take Brotherton long to realize he had chosen the perfect co-author for this project.

Brotherton said Lee's writing style is similar to his, which made the challenge of combining their prose almost seamless.

"She writes very poetically, sort of in layers and is a smart writer," said Brotherton, who lives in Bellingham, Washington. "So coming into the process, I went, 'Yeah, if she can write like her other books for this one, that's exactly what I want.'"

"The Long March Home" has earned early two-star reviews from Publishers Weekly and Booklist.

While Independent Bookstore Day has been around for a decade, this is the first time local bookstores have joined forces to host the Seward & Lincoln Bookstore Crawl.

Celebrated annually on the last Saturday in April, Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013. More than 900 bookstores nationwide will take part in it Saturday.

The crawl started on April 16 and will run through Saturday across six independent bookstores in the Lincoln and Seward areas — A Novel Idea, Badger’s Bookshop, Elleinad Books, Francie & Finch, Indigo Bridge and Chapters Books & Gifts.

Participants can pick up a bookstore crawl postcard from any of the six locations and then collect a stamp from each bookstore. No purchase is necessary to collect the stamps.

When complete, postcards may be submitted for a grand prize drawing and participants will also receive special discounts at each participating store.

Besides Lee, other local authors — including Faith Colburn, Gretchen Garrison, Tasha Hackett, Heidi Hermanson, Lisa Knopp, Mark Miller, Cat Singh and Debra White — will visit the bookstores throughout the day for book signings and meet-and-greets.

Brotherton said there is no such Independent Bookstore Day events he will attend in Washington state, but recognized the role they play in helping authors.

"We're tremendously thankful for the work they do," he said. "One of the challenges in America these days is that bookstores have shuttered in mass over the past decade."

Barnes & Noble is still in business, along with a few regional bookstore chains, but the number of places selling books has dwindled significantly over the years, he said.

"We could not do it without independent bookstores, so we are enormously grateful," Brotherton said.

