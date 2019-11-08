{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Race Course horse race

Ricardo Martinez (3) warms up Benjamin E. with the help of an outrider before their race at Lincoln Race Course in September 2017.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln Race Course will host its lone day of live racing this year Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's races — a pair of one-furlong races, each with four-horse fields — will be the first on the race course's new track, a ¾-mile dirt oval that was installed over the summer and early fall.

The track was originally scheduled to host three days of live racing in September, but weather conditions delayed construction of the track, which replaces what was previously just a straightaway.

Post time for Saturday's first race is 2 p.m.

