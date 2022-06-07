Lincoln putt-putt course owner to appear in popular TV show

Stephen Curry, The Muppets and a Lincoln miniature golf course owner walk onto a putt-putt course.
It might sound like the start of a quirky, long-winded joke, but don't be fooled — it's another episode of the world's hottest mini-golf show, "Holey Moley."
Adventure Golf Center co-owner Dylan Bohlke will appear on the extreme putt-putt show's fourth season. The episode will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC and will be shown on the Railyard's big screens in Lincoln's Haymarket.
Viewers can see Bohlke swinging at golf balls while avoiding major obstacles that threaten to throw him off-course — literally.
Last year, the small-business owner ditched his home state for a little more than two weeks for Los Angeles. The show was taped in March 2021, so he's excited to finally see himself play alongside his competitors.
"Getting to meet a lot of contestants was really fun," Bohlke said. "I'm still friends with quite a few of them."
Each episode features eight players who battle for a spot in the finale, which has already been taped. Bohlke can't say whether or not he advances.
Bohlke's business partner, Erik Gustafson, appeared on the show in 2020. Gustafson made it to the finale but fell short of the grand prize.
Commentators Rob Riggle of "The Daily Show" and Joe Tessitore of ESPN had plenty of witty remarks for Bohlke at each hole, but Bohlke's confidence was unshaken. He was fairly confident that he would be able to play well after hours practicing on his own course.
And while the grand prize of $250,000 sounded appealing to Bohlke, he said he mostly signed on for his beloved business and its patrons.
"I thought it'd be really fun just to do myself, but I also thought it'd be fun for my customers just to follow along and kind of cheer me on," Bohlke said.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
