Lincoln public stamp show to be held this weekend

Stamp collectors in the Lincoln area can find stamps from all around the world this weekend during the Lincoln Stamp Club's 56th annual public stamp show.

LINPEX 2020 will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Omaha Room at Country Inn and Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. The event is free and open to the public.

Eight stamp dealers and the U.S. Postal Service will be at the show to sell stamps, and attendees can also get free evaluations of their stamps. A beginner's table will sell stamps for 5 cents to adults and 1 cent to kids. By the bucket, stamps will be available at $5 for adults and $1 for children.

U.S. and international stamps in both mint and used condition will be available for purchase, as well as topical stamps and postal history items.

The show is also an opportunity for Boy Scouts to work on their stamp collecting merit badge.

There will be a number of exhibits, including ones featuring black heritage stamps, Native American art and Burmese stamps. Free handouts will be provided with information on the American Philatelic Society and the Lincoln Stamp Club.