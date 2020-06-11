Lincoln protests resume Thursday with renewed energy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The protest energy was revitalized Thursday night when an estimated 600 people demonstrated near SouthPointe Pavilions.

It was the first time in two weeks of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that the marches have gone to south Lincoln.

Protesters met outside Von Maur, where they made signs, registered to vote and got protective masks before beginning to walk north on South 27th Street to Old Cheney Road, walking through numerous housing subdivisions before completing the loop.

The group's diversity was exemplified throughout the evening. A dog with a "Black Lives Matter" sign around its neck walked next to its owner, while parents marched with their children in strollers. People unable to march followed in cars.

Many carried homemade signs that read, “Who do you call when cops murder?” and “Enough is Enough.”

A trio of musicians followed the group playing drums, claves and maracas to set the marching tempo.

Protester Malaysia Perry said the black community wants good education, good jobs, nice houses and nice neighborhoods like everyone else in America.