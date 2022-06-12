Lincoln producer garners his first Tony Award nomination

Lincoln native Michael (Duling) D'Angora, who vowed he would never attend the Tony Awards until he was nominated for one, will be inside Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.

There was a time when D'Angora believed the best way to watch the Tonys was from home, with a bottle of wine and while wearing pajamas.

"Being there, everyone is very nervous and intense, worrying if their bow tie is on straight," said D'Angora, one of the producers of "Caroline, or Change," which has been nominated for best revival of a musical.

And therein lies the issue for D'Angora, the 2000 Lincoln East High School graduate who fell in love with the theater by learning to do everything — from building sets to taking tickets — at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

What should he wear? His Tony Award debut comes with a red carpet conundrum that has required more thought than he could have ever imagined.

Conventional wisdom might dictate that he dress conventionally, i.e., black tie and a tuxedo, but those who know D'Angora are aware he's anything but conventional.

"That is something that I need to figure out," he said recently as he talked on the phone and walked through Central Park on a warm spring day. "That is the question of the moment. I have been known to wear some pretty ridiculous things in my time. We’ll see what happens. I will probably go classic just because I’m feeling classic right now."

There's also a certain amount of reverence he believes should be paid to the event, especially given that it will be his first time there.

"Who knows if I will ever get to go again," he said. "Pictures last forever. For the first time, I should do something kind of timeless in case I never get to go again."

He could be a one-and-done, a one-hit wonder, but looking at his career arc — what he's done and what he's got on the back burner — you get the feeling this could be the start of something grand.

D'Angora and his husband Tom are also nominated for another Tony — for an off-Broadway show they produced called "Harmony," which was written by Barry Manilow and has been so well received that there is a good chance it will soon find its way to the neon lights of Broadway.

"That's what we're hoping," he said.

Before the pandemic, Michael and Tom were gaining traction with an off-Broadway satirical musical they wrote called “A Musical About Star Wars,” which Michael described as "bizarre and incredibly stupid."

Still, it was funny and quirky, the kind of show that can attract a cult following. The hope is that "Harmony," bolstered by Manilow's universal popularity, will have the same kind of interest.

Whether it gravitates to the level of "Caroline, or Change" remains to be seen. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2004 and Michael and Tom were immediately enamored with it.

Set in Louisiana in the 1960s, it gives a glimpse of a Jewish family and its Black maid during the days around President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"It explores the topics of race and religion and politics in a very intimate, close-to-home way," Michael said. "It’s a very powerful story that is sadly still very, very relevant."

The story centers around the maid, Caroline, who has four kids and makes $30 a week, which forces her to make some tough parental decisions — Christmas gifts or dentists appointments? — every payday.

Meanwhile, the Jewish man, a doctor, is constantly reminding his own children about the privilege of having money and the responsibility that comes with that.

"It's a beautiful story that we fell in love with it and were almost obsessed with," Michael said. "We wanted to bring it back, but we had heard there was already a revival of it in London and they were considering bringing it to Broadway.

"We ended up hooking up with them because it's something we've wanted to bring to the masses for a long time."

