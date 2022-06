Lincoln pools adjust hours for July 4

All Lincoln public pools will have adjusted hours for the Fourth of July.

All pools will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, according to Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

University Place Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday due to staffing shortages.

The pool season will run through Aug. 14 and regular hours are 1-6 p.m. seven days a week.

The free sprayground at Trago Park is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. However, the sprayground at Woods Park is closed due to mechanical issues.

