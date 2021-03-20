Lincoln pool passes now available online

It might still be chilly, but the City of Lincoln has started selling pool passes online.

Residents can buy season passes for public swimming pools at parks.lincoln.ne.gov by clicking on the "Get a Pool Pass" button under the list of services. The

COVID-19 protocols will be announced at a later date, the city said in a news release.

Neighborhood pools in Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Irvingdale and Woods offer a family pass for $198, a youth pass for $70 and an adult pass for $93.

Both Highlands and University Place aquatic centers have a family pass available for $221, a youth pass for $79 and an adult pass for $103.

Star City Shores offers a family pass for $233, a youth pass for $85 and an adult pass for $107.

