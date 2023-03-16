Lincoln Police are warning about signs advertising a fake auction.

Capt. Todd Kocian said yard signs have been popping up throughout the city advertising an auction on Saturday of high-end items such as jewelry, art and sports cars.

The sign advertises that the auction is a liquidation of seized government assets and it gives a local number to call.

People who called or texted the number said they got an automated message that directed them to The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

But Kocian said the hotel is not hosting any kind of auction and knows nothing about it.

As of Thursday, a voicemail at the number said the caller had reached the "auction department" and to leave a message.

Kocian said people who call the number could be asked for a credit card number to buy a ticket to the non-existent auction. He said the scam has popped up in other cities around the country over the past couple of years.