Lincoln police searching for missing child with autism

Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old autistic child near Belmont Avenue and N. 1st Street.

Joshua Beltz went missing around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. His parents believe he may be wearing a black or navy t-shirt, green gym shorts and black sneakers.

Beltz tends to hide near his home when he runs away but doesn't usually respond to his name when called.

LPD is asking those with additional information to reach out their non-emergent line at (402) 441-6000.