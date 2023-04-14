Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night, the department said in a social media post.
The girl, Shaye Ruel, was last seen near Northwest 58th Street and West Thatcher Lane, near Lincoln's western city limit, sometime Wednesday night, according to the post.
Ruel is 5-foot-2-inches with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds.
Police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the department at 402-441-6000.
